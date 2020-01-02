London nurse faces disciplinary hearing over sex abuse allegations

Send this page to someone via email

A registered practical nurse who worked in London is facing a disciplinary hearing after the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) alleged that she sexually abused a patient.

The nurse, who is listed as having resigned in August 2018, is set to face a hearing in early February to answer to the CNO’s allegations.

Her profile on CNO’s website lists the nurse as having been registered under the regulatory body in 1983.

The allegations stem from a personal relationship that the CNO said the nurse maintained with a patient while working at St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

In a notice of hearing, the CNO claims the alleged relationship began in the fall of 2017.

The CNO describes the alleged relationship as an act of professional misconduct and adds that it included “sexual intercourse or other forms of physical sexual relations.”

Further allegations from the CNO say the nurse drove the patient in her vehicle, bought the patient a phone, spent the night in a Niagara Falls hotel room with the patient and allowed the patient to stay at her home overnight.

The notice of hearing from the CNO adds that the alleged acts “having regard to all the circumstances, would reasonably be regarded by members [of the CNO] as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional.”

The nurse is set to face a discipline committee in Toronto in February.

If the nurse is found to have committed the alleged acts of professional misconduct, she may face a number of punishments, including a fine of up to $35,000.