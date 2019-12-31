Snow, cold expected in Hamilton over New Year’s: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton and the surrounding area will ring in the new year with cold temperatures and snow, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a winter weather travel advisory that is in effect from Tuesday afternoon up until the early evening, with two to four centimetres of snow expected to fall.

Brief bursts of heavier snow bringing poor visibility is possible, the federal agency says.

Wind gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour will blow snow on Tuesday evening as the temperature plummets to a low of -3 C with a wind chill around -10, Environment Canada says.

News Year’s Day will be cloudy with a high of -1 C and a wind chill of -9.

The cold and snow will end on Thursday with clouds and a high of 4 C expected.

Story continues below advertisement