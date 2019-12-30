Health Canada issues recall for kids’ outerwear over possible strangulation hazard

Send this page to someone via email

A recall for several children’s-sized hoodies and sweatshirts with drawstrings has been issued by Health Canada over a possible strangulation hazard.

Health Canada’s recall alert said that the drawstrings of the clothing have the potential of being caught on playground equipment, fences or other objects and may result in strangulation or the child possibly “being dragged” by a vehicle.

The recall is being issued only for the size of “youth small,” and affects over 2,000 pieces of clothing that were sold between November 2015 and August 2019, according to Health Canada.

The manufacturer of the products, Gongshow Gear Inc., has not yet received any reports of incidents or injury in Canada as of Dec. 20, 2019.

Health Canada lists 25 products in total that have been recalled, with a full list available on its website. The clothing was originally manufactured in China and Peru.

Consumers with the product should immediately remove the drawstring from the hoodie or sweatshirt, according to Health Canada.