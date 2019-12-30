Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Health Canada issues recall for kids’ outerwear over possible strangulation hazard

By David Lao Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 11:43 pm
A picture of some of Gongshow Gear Inc.'s outerwear, part of 25 products that have been recalled over a possible strangulation hazard.
A picture of some of Gongshow Gear Inc.'s outerwear, part of 25 products that have been recalled over a possible strangulation hazard. Health Canada

A recall for several children’s-sized hoodies and sweatshirts with drawstrings has been issued by Health Canada over a possible strangulation hazard.

Health Canada’s recall alert said that the drawstrings of the clothing have the potential of being caught on playground equipment, fences or other objects and may result in strangulation or the child possibly “being dragged” by a vehicle.

READ MORE: More than 15,000 snow throwers recalled over risk of lacerations, fractures

The recall is being issued only for the size of “youth small,” and affects over 2,000 pieces of clothing that were sold between November 2015 and August 2019, according to Health Canada.

The manufacturer of the products, Gongshow Gear Inc., has not yet received any reports of incidents or injury in Canada as of Dec. 20, 2019.

Health Canada lists 25 products in total that have been recalled, with a full list available on its website. The clothing was originally manufactured in China and Peru.

Story continues below advertisement
Ice cream sandwiches recalled for risk of metal particles
Ice cream sandwiches recalled for risk of metal particles

Consumers with the product should immediately remove the drawstring from the hoodie or sweatshirt, according to Health Canada.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health CanadaHealth Canada recallcanada recallschildren's hoodie recallchildren's hoodieschildren's sweatshirtschildrens outerwear recallgongshow brand recallgongshow outerweargongshow recallhoodie recallstrangulation hazardsweatshirts recalled
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.