Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP in search of suspect(s) in arson fire at Warsaw Caves

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 11:21 am
Updated December 30, 2019 11:40 am
OPP in search of suspect(s) in arson fire at Warsaw Caves
A fire that is believed to have occurred between Dec 28 and Dec 29 at the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area is being investigated as an arson, Peterbororugh OPP said Monday.

The Peterborough County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an arson at the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area in the township of Douro Dummer.

The fire happened at a stone hut located at the entrance of the conservation. Police say witnesses believe the fire began between 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 29.

READ MORE: Arson squad investigating after 2 vehicles torched in Mount Royal, police say

Police say they were called to the location at 8:45 a.m. on Dec 29. They say when they arrived, they were told by firefighters from the Douro-Dummer Fire Department that the stone hut was on fire, and that the incident is being investigated as an arson.

Police say they are looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough OPP at 705-742-0401 or to contact crime stoppers.

Chile city left devastated after massive wildfire destroys more than 200 homes
Chile city left devastated after massive wildfire destroys more than 200 homes
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireArsonpeterborough oppDuoro DummerWarsaw Cavesarson at Warsaw CavesDuoro Dummer Fire Department
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.