OPP in search of suspect(s) in arson fire at Warsaw Caves

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an arson at the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area in the township of Douro Dummer.

The fire happened at a stone hut located at the entrance of the conservation. Police say witnesses believe the fire began between 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Police say they were called to the location at 8:45 a.m. on Dec 29. They say when they arrived, they were told by firefighters from the Douro-Dummer Fire Department that the stone hut was on fire, and that the incident is being investigated as an arson.

Police say they are looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough OPP at 705-742-0401 or to contact crime stoppers.

2:08 Chile city left devastated after massive wildfire destroys more than 200 homes Chile city left devastated after massive wildfire destroys more than 200 homes

Story continues below advertisement