Montrealers enjoy Merry Montreal festivities as new year approaches

As the countdown to the end of the decade approaches, Montrealers enjoyed the weather and the festivities around Old Montreal.

Merry Montreal, the free outdoor festival running from Dec. 19 through to New Year’s, was animated with winter activities, food, live music and entertainment at the heart of Place Jacques-Cartier Sunday.

“I came here with my cousin and his wife and they’re from Iran so it’s just nice to, you know, be able to visit Montreal,” said Justin Ghavami.

“We came here to skate with my friend after we’re gonna eat something and just pass the day here,” said Elisabeth Simon.

To end 2019 with a big bang, Merry Montreal is throwing the biggest party in town Tuesday night, when they estimate more than 150,000 people will join to beat last year’s numbers.

“The 31st in Montreal has really become a tradition,” said Merry Montreal’s co-founder Martin Durocher. “To go for a live free concert outdoors and it’s really a fun time to be with the family, do something else — just come out and have this amazing experience.”

Montreal’s metro system will be open all night on New Year’s eve to allow party-goers to get to their destinations safely.

The party is set to last until 2 a.m.

“We have DJ Magic Stan who’s turning the whole Vieux-Port into a dance party after the fireworks show starts at 10,” said Durocher. “Ten to midnight, it’s a big show then at midnight it’s obviously the fireworks, then 12:20 to 2 in the morning it’s a big party with a dance floor.”

