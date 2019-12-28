Menu

Crime

Grinch caught on camera stealing contents of tip jar from Sooke coffee shop

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 8:54 pm
A suspect accused of stealing the contents of a tip jar at a Sooke, B.C., coffee shop on Dec. 23, 2019.
A suspect accused of stealing the contents of a tip jar at a Sooke, B.C., coffee shop on Dec. 23, 2019. Sooke RCMP

Sooke RCMP are asking the public’s help to find a man caught on video stealing the contents from a coffee shop tip jar just days before Christmas.

Police say the theft was reported on Dec. 23 at Serious Coffee, located in the 6600-block of Sooke Road in the Greater Victoria community.

Employees told RCMP that a man entered the coffee shop around 3:15 p.m. and took the tip jar from the counter.

The man was seen on security video taking the jar to the washroom, where it was found empty.

READ MORE: 2 arrested in connection to ‘disgusting’ Langley poppy donation box thefts

Police did not share how much money was taken, but the manager of Serious Coffee estimated it was around $40.

“It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s still hard for the girls who work there,” Christine Lehnen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve got a single mom, I’ve got three girls who are in college. I’m a new mom myself. Every little bit helps, so I was very upset.”

Lehnen said she was making sandwiches at the time when she “heard the jingle of the tip jar” behind her. When she turned around, the suspect had already disappeared.

READ MORE: Suspects arrested in connection with Victoria donation jar theft

After reporting the theft to police, she posted the news to a local Facebook group.

“We got a lot of community response and support,” Lehnen said. “Some very nice people donated some money to us, and a lot more were standing up on our behalf.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 40 and 50 years old with a full beard. He was wearing a dark Air Jordan toque and a dark jacket at the time of the theft.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Sooke RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCaught On CameraRobberyTheftSookeCoffee ShopSooke RCMPTip JarSerious Coffeesooke crimetip jar theftsooke coffee shoptip jar robberytip jar thief
