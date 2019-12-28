Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

New York man, 60, dies after being mugged for $1 on Christmas Eve

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 28, 2019 1:49 pm
This still image taken from surveillance video provided by NYPD shows suspects in connection to a mugging of a 60-year-old man on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 in the the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx in New York. .
This still image taken from surveillance video provided by NYPD shows suspects in connection to a mugging of a 60-year-old man on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 in the the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx in New York. . (NYPD via AP)

A 60-year-old man who was kicked and punched while defending his partner during a US$1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died.

Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early Tuesday, the New York Police Department said Saturday. Officers have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of pinpointing suspects.

READ MORE: 76-year-old woman choked unconscious in ‘disgusting’ Hawaii robbery

His partner, Byron Caceres, told the Daily News of New York that Fresnada suffered the fatal blows while trying to spare him and urging him to run to safety, which he did.

He “tried to defend me,” Caceres, 29, told the newspaper Wednesday. He said he had been unable to summon help because he doesn’t have a cellphone. No contact information for him could immediately be found Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement
At least 17 sickened from Thanksgiving meal that left 3 seniors dead
At least 17 sickened from Thanksgiving meal that left 3 seniors dead

Police said the two men were walking in the Morrisania neighbourhood of the Bronx around 1:30 a.m. when several muggers approached them and demanded their property. When they refused, they were attacked.

READ MORE: Caught on Camera: 78-year-old man fights back during robbery in NYC

Surveillance video clips released by police show a man grabbing another man’s shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him. Later clips show two other men joining the attacker, one of them grasping a trash can, as the beaten man starts to stand up.

It’s unclear whether he is Fresnada or Caceres, who didn’t need hospitalization.

The muggers took US$1 from the men and fled, police said.

2 NYPD officers shot during apparent robbery in Queens, New York
2 NYPD officers shot during apparent robbery in Queens, New York

Caceres, originally from Honduras, and the Cuban-born Fresnada met through a program for poor gay men in 2015 and lived together in a building in Morrisania, according to the Daily News.

“He’s very calm, and I’m the one who is stressed all the time,” Caceres said Wednesday as Fresnada lay in intensive care.

Caceres says the muggers didn’t say anything to indicate the attack was a hate crime.

READ MORE: Woman, 2 children found dead on Boston sidewalk, police say

A neighbour, Aletha Jacobs, told the Daily News that Fresnada was well known and liked in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“He never bothered nobody,” she said. “He’s a beautiful guy.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeNew York Police DepartmentNew York crime60 year old man dead after muggingchristmas eve muggingcrime new yorkJuan FresnadaMorrisaniamugging $1mugging new yorkmuggings new yorknew york city mugging one dollarnew york eve muggingnyc mugging
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.