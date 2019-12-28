Man critically injured after falling off moving truck in East York, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was critically injured early Saturday after he reportedly jumped onto the back of a moving truck and fell off, striking his head.

Police said officers were called to the area of Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York around 2:15 a.m.

Police said the man was located unconscious and was subsequently rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses indicated the man fell off of a white cube van before the vehicle left the scene, officers said.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers are treating the incident as a fail to remain, but that does not necessarily mean charges will be laid.

The driver may have been unaware that something happened and investigators are looking to speak to them, the spokesperson said.

COLLISION:

O'Connor Dr + Donlands Av

**2:16 am**

– Man jumped onto the back of a moving truck

– Fell off + struck his head

– Found unconscious

– Officers assisting EMS with emergency run

– Man in critical condition

– Officers looking for driver + white cube van#GO2497348

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 28, 2019