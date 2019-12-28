Menu

Man critically injured after falling off moving truck in East York, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 11:39 am
The scene of the incident early Saturday.
The scene of the incident early Saturday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police say a man was critically injured early Saturday after he reportedly jumped onto the back of a moving truck and fell off, striking his head.

Police said officers were called to the area of Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York around 2:15 a.m.

Police said the man was located unconscious and was subsequently rushed to hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Suspect named in violent Toronto gas station robbery captured on video

Witnesses indicated the man fell off of a white cube van before the vehicle left the scene, officers said.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers are treating the incident as a fail to remain, but that does not necessarily mean charges will be laid.

The driver may have been unaware that something happened and investigators are looking to speak to them, the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontotoronto police serviceEast YorkO'Connor DriveDonlands AvenueDonlands Avenue and O'Connor DriveMan falls off truck Toronto
