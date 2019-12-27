Royal Sask. Museum’s T-Rex starring in ‘Twas The Night Before Hibernation’

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is putting a Cretaceous twist on a classic Christmas poem with their latest stage show.
Twas The Night Before Hibernation explores what animals do in the wintertime – especially the T-rex.
“That’s one question that will be answered in the show,” show creator Hannah Dove said.
During the 25-minute production, children will be pulled from the audience to play the roles of Saskatchewan winter animals – from bears and moose to warblers and chickadees. Tini the T-Rex will also make an appearance.
The stage show takes place daily at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28, Dec. 29, Dec. 30, Jan. 2, Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.
Admission is by donation or free for members.
