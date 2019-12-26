Menu

Canada

Winnipeg bargain hunters up early on Boxing Day

By Erik Pindera and Marney Blunt Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 3:07 pm
People lined up outside Best Buy before it opened at 6 a.m. on Boxing Day. .
People lined up outside Best Buy before it opened at 6 a.m. on Boxing Day. . Erik Pindera / Global News

The early bird gets the deal.

That was the case for people lined up outside Winnipeg stores Thursday morning in search of Boxing Day bargains.

About 100 people were lined up outside Best Buy before it opened at 6 a.m.

“I wanted to be first in line and make sure I got everything I wanted,” said shopper Jordan Grose.

Many Winnipeg stores were busy for Boxing Day, despite many shoppers opting to find their deals online.

About 40 per cent of Boxing Day shoppers plan to go online to make their purchases this year, according to the Retail Council of Canada.

But some still wanted the in-person shopping experience.

“I still do online shopping, and some people don’t want to go out in the cold, they just want to pay extra shipping,” said shopper Mike Jablonski. “But I’m like, no, why not get out and do something?”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShoppingBoxing DayBest BuyWinnipeg shoppingWinnipeg shoppersWinnipeg Boxing Day
