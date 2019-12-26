Menu

Canada

Bianca Andreescu named Canadian Press female athlete of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2019 10:07 am
Bianca Andreescu started the season as an up-and-coming teenager eager to make her mark on the WTA Tour.

She finished the campaign as one of its top stars.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year

Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open title, is the runaway winner of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as The Canadian Press female athlete of the year.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title with her stunning victory in New York.

READ MORE: Thousands attend rally in Mississauga for Bianca Andreescu, street sign unveiled

Andreescu won two other WTA events this past season — including the Rogers Cup in Toronto — and jumped almost 150 positions in the world rankings.

Story continues below advertisement

She picked up all but two of the 68 votes in the year-end poll of reporters, broadcasters and editors from across the country.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
