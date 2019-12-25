Menu

600 surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 25, 2019 6:16 pm
Updated December 25, 2019 6:17 pm
Surfing Santas hit the waves in annual Florida event
WATCH: Surfing Santas hit the waves in annual Florida event

Who needs a sleigh when you’ve got a surf board?

Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

George Trosset Jr. and George Trosset, who started surfing in Santa and Christmas costumes ten years ago behind their house on Christmas Eve, high five each other during the 10th annual Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Dec. 24, 2019.
George Trosset Jr. and George Trosset, who started surfing in Santa and Christmas costumes ten years ago behind their house on Christmas Eve, high five each other during the 10th annual Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Dec. 24, 2019. Malcolm Denemark / Florida Today via The Associated Press

Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida’s Space Coast.

Santas surfing on the Florida Space Coast.
Santas surfing on the Florida Space Coast. Malcolm Denemark / Florida Today via The Associated Press

The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a non-profit that helps people with cancer.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
FloridaSantaSanta ClauseSurfsurfing santasurfing santa event florida
