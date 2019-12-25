600 surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Who needs a sleigh when you’ve got a surf board?

Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

George Trosset Jr. and George Trosset, who started surfing in Santa and Christmas costumes ten years ago behind their house on Christmas Eve, high five each other during the 10th annual Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Dec. 24, 2019. Malcolm Denemark / Florida Today via The Associated Press

Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida’s Space Coast.

Story continues below advertisement

Santas surfing on the Florida Space Coast. Malcolm Denemark / Florida Today via The Associated Press

The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a non-profit that helps people with cancer.