Pedestrian Struck

Pedestrian suffers ‘potentially life threatening’ injuries after Christmas Eve collision in Surrey

By Srushti Gangdev CKNW
Posted December 25, 2019 12:58 am
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Surrey on Christmas Eve.
The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Surrey, according to Surrey RCMP.

The collision happened Christmas Eve around 9 p.m., in the area of 96th Avenue and 120th Street.

A release from RCMP said the pedestrian’s injuries are ‘potentially life threatening’.

READ MORE: 1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured in separate Surrey crashes

Police said traffic in the area would be affected for an undetermined period to allow officers to investigate, and the public has been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

RCMP said the driver remained on scene, and alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP
