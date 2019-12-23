What’s open and closed in Regina on Christmas and Boxing Day

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is reminding residents about what is open and closed during the holidays.

Civic offices are closed Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. and all day on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2020.

The landfill is closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020, but will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31. From Dec. 26-29, the landfill is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Garbage collection will have the day off on Dec. 25, but will run weekly from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, 2020. Recycling won’t be collected on Christmas Day.

Bus service will be put on hold on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020. Dec. 26 will run its Sunday service. For New Year’s Eve, Wing in the New Year will run, offering free service from 7 p.m. until 2:15 a.m.

Paratransit Service is offered 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.

Wing in the New Year is also available for paratransit – free on New Year’s from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m.

North West Leisure Centre and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre share the same holiday schedule.

They will be open on Dec. 24. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on Dec. 25, open on Dec. 26 from 12-6 p.m., open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. and open 12-6 p.m. on New Year ’s Day.

The Regina Sportsplex is closed on Dec. 25, but is open on Dec. 24 from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown parking will be free on Dec. 25 and 26 along with Jan. 1, 2020.

Indoor skating will be available on Dec. 26 from 2 -3:30 p.m. at the Al Ritchie Arena. There will be no indoor skating on Dec. 24, 25 and 31 along with Jan. 1, 2020.

Outdoor rinks will be open all holiday season, weather dependent.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina cemeteries offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26. Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.