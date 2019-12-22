Boy, 4, fatally crushed by truck in Quebec’s Saguenay Lac St-Jean

A four-year-old boy is dead after being crushed by a truck in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.
The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday near the entrance to a chalet in the Monts-Valin area.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the boy’s parents lost track of him while they were unloading a snowmobile from the truck.
The child was struck when the vehicle began to back up.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.
The SQ’s accident reconstruction experts have been called to the scene to aid the investigation.
–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta
