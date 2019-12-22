Menu

Sureté du Québec

Boy, 4, fatally crushed by truck in Quebec’s Saguenay Lac St-Jean

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2019 5:29 pm
Updated December 22, 2019 5:33 pm
Police say the boy was taken to hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.
Police say the boy was taken to hospital in critical condition but died a short time later. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A four-year-old boy is dead after being crushed by a truck in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday near the entrance to a chalet in the Monts-Valin area.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the boy’s parents lost track of him while they were unloading a snowmobile from the truck.

The child was struck when the vehicle began to back up.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

The SQ’s accident reconstruction experts have been called to the scene to aid the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

