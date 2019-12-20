You could buy this Yaletown parking spot for $50k

Send this page to someone via email

How much would you pay for a prime parking spot in downtown Vancouver?

According to a listing on REW.ca, a parking spot in Yaletown is going for $50,000.

It’s at 1200 Pacific Blvd, in an underground lot of an apartment at the corner of Davie St. and Pacific Blvd., a prime location steps away from a Canada Line station and down the street from BC Place.

The parking spot is in Yaletown at 1200 Pacific Blvd Google Maps

Story continues below advertisement

The spot is also next to a wall so you don’t have to worry about anyone parking next to you on one side.

If you put a down payment of $10,000, your payments would be just under $200 a month.

The description says the strata does not require the owner of the parking spot to live in the building.

They suggest you can rent it out, or use it yourself, adding you’ll never have to worry about parking downtown again.

In 2015, a parking spot at the same address was put on the market for $45,000.