Parking

You could buy this Yaletown parking spot for $50k

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted December 20, 2019 5:04 pm
Updated December 20, 2019 5:11 pm
#77- 1200 Pacific Blvd.
#77- 1200 Pacific Blvd. REW.ca

How much would you pay for a prime parking spot in downtown Vancouver?

According to a listing on REW.ca, a parking spot in Yaletown is going for $50,000.

It’s at 1200 Pacific Blvd, in an underground lot of an apartment at the corner of Davie St. and Pacific Blvd., a prime location steps away from a Canada Line station and down the street from BC Place.

 

The parking spot is in Yaletown at 1200 Pacific Blvd
The parking spot is in Yaletown at 1200 Pacific Blvd Google Maps

 

The spot is also next to a wall so you don’t have to worry about anyone parking next to you on one side.

If you put a down payment of $10,000, your payments would be just under $200 a month.

READ MORE: Parking rates to rise in Metro Vancouver, but so will transit and gas

The description says the strata does not require the owner of the parking spot to live in the building.

They suggest you can rent it out, or use it yourself, adding you’ll never have to worry about parking downtown again.

In 2015, a parking spot at the same address was put on the market for $45,000.

