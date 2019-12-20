Top baby names of 2018 in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo released

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Ontario released a list of the top baby names in the cities of Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge in 2018 on Friday.

If anyone has been paying attention to baby names over the past few years, they won’t be surprised to learn that Olivia continues to be at or near the top of the list.

It was the most popular baby name in Kitchener in 2018 and Waterloo’s second most popular for 2018.

This continues a trend which saw it finish atop the chart in Kitchener a year earlier.

No. 2 in Kitchener was Evelyn, which was followed by Ella, Abigail and Charlotte.

In Waterloo, the most popular name for girls was Charlotte, whereas it was Grace a year earlier. (Grace fell out of the top five in 2018.)

In Cambridge, the top girl’s name was Emma, while the top boy’s names was Liam, followed by Lucas and Noah.

Lucas proved to be a popular name as it was top of the list in Kitchener while it shared top spot in Waterloo with Oliver.

In Kitchener, Liam, Logan, Benjamin and Alexander rounded out the top five.

In Waterloo, Benjamin, Alexander, Jack and William were also in the top five.