Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Top baby names of 2018 in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo released

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 4:02 pm
Newborn babies are attended to in the nursery of Aishes Chayil, a postpartum recovery center, in Kiryas Joel, N.Y. on Feb. 16, 2017. .
Newborn babies are attended to in the nursery of Aishes Chayil, a postpartum recovery center, in Kiryas Joel, N.Y. on Feb. 16, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Seth Wenig

The Province of Ontario released a list of the top baby names in the cities of Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge in 2018 on Friday.

If anyone has been paying attention to baby names over the past few years, they won’t be surprised to learn that Olivia continues to be at or near the top of the list.

READ MORE: Ontario reveals top 10 baby boy, girl names for 2018

It was the most popular baby name in Kitchener in 2018 and Waterloo’s second most popular for 2018.

This continues a trend which saw it finish atop the chart in Kitchener a year earlier.

No. 2 in Kitchener was Evelyn, which was followed by Ella, Abigail and Charlotte.

Here are the most popular baby names of 2019
Here are the most popular baby names of 2019

In Waterloo, the most popular name for girls was Charlotte, whereas it was Grace a year earlier. (Grace fell out of the top five in 2018.)

Story continues below advertisement

In Cambridge, the top girl’s name was Emma, while the top boy’s names was Liam, followed by Lucas and Noah.

Lucas proved to be a popular name as it was top of the list in Kitchener while it shared top spot in Waterloo with Oliver.

READ MORE: Top 2017 baby names in Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo released

In Kitchener, Liam, Logan, Benjamin and Alexander rounded out the top five.

In Waterloo, Benjamin, Alexander, Jack and William were also in the top five.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooKitchenerCambridgePopular baby namesOntario baby namespopular baby names ontarioWaterloo baby names 2017Cambridge baby namesKitchener baby namesKitchener popular baby names
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.