Canada

Canadian son of Russian spies to address media after citizenship affirmed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 9:49 am
In this July 1, 2010 file photo, Alexander Vavilov, right, and his older brother brother Timothy leave a federal court after a bail hearing for their parents Donald Heathfield and Tracey Ann Foley, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Supreme Court of Canada has decided the Toronto-born sons of Russian spies are actually Canadian citizens. The high court decision today upholds a Federal Court of Appeal ruling that effectively affirmed the citizenship of Alexander and Timothy Vavilov.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola.
The Toronto-born son of Russian spies, whose Canadian citizenship has now been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada, will speak to media in his hometown this afternoon.

Alexander Vavilov and his brother Timothy were born in the 1990s to parents who were later arrested in the United States for conspiring to act as secret agents on behalf of a Russian intelligence agency.

READ MORE: Supreme Court rules children of Russian spies are Canadian citizens

Alexander Vavilov, 25, is set to address reporters this afternoon.

A registrar concluded in 2014 that his parents were agents of a foreign government, meaning their children could not be Canadian citizens.

That decision touched off the court battle that culminated with Thursday’s decision.

In its judgment, the high court upheld a Federal Court of Appeal decision that effectively affirmed the citizenship of Alexander and his brother Timothy.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
RussiaSupreme Court Of CanadaCourt Of AppealRussian SpiesAlexander Vavilovrussia intelligenceTimothy VavilovRussian intelligence agencysecret agents Russia
