OHL Roundup: Thursday, December 19, 2019

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Christian Sbaraglia made 37 saves and the IceDogs routed the Kingston Frontenacs 11-3 on Thursday in Niagara’s first Ontario Hockey League game since starting goaltender Tucker Tynan went down with a scary injury.

The IceDogs (13-13-5) had postponed two road games last weekend and the remainder of a game against the London Knights last Thursday after Tynan sustained a severe cut to his thigh that required surgery.

Tynan was released from hospital in St. Catharines earlier this week and the team said he is recovering at home in Chicago with his family. There’s no timetable for his return.

The Niagara offence looked unstoppable against Kingston, with Anthony Agostinelli, Cameron Snow, Philip Tomasino, Jonah De Simone and Oliver Castleman each scoring twice. Ivan Lodnia had a goal and two assists and Adrien Beraldo chipped in with three helpers.

Francesco Arcuri, Jordan Frasca and Zayde Wisdom supplied the offence for the Frontenacs (9-19-4).

Christian Propp started in net for Kingston, allowing three goals on 11 shots through 10:37. Ryan Dugas stopped 17-of-25 shots the rest of the way.

BATTALION 7 KNIGHTS 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brandon Coe and Brad Chenier each scored twice and tacked on an assist to lift the Battalion (7-25-0) over London (18-11-2).

—

PETES 4 GENERALS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Declan Chisholm had a goal and two helpers and Hunter Jones made 27 saves as the Petes (24-7-2) downed Oshawa (17-11-2).

—

SPIRIT 5 STING 4 (OT)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Damien Giroux scored 4:23 into overtime after Mason Millman tied the game with under six minutes left in the third period, leading the Spirit (19-10-4) over Sarnia (15-16-1).

—

SPITFIRES 5 STEELHEADS 4 (SO)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Daniel D’Amico and Egor Afanasyev scored shootout goals to lift the Spitfires (18-7-4) over Mississauga (11-19-3).

—

GREYHOUNDS 8 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Rory Kerins scored two goals and set up two more and Joe Carroll and Cole MacKay also scored twice as Sault Ste. Marie (16-16-2) trounced the Colts (13-14-2).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.

