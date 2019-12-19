2 sent to hospital after vehicle hits pedestrian in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in northeast Calgary on Thursday, police said.

Officers said emergency crews responded to the 4800 block of Westwinds Drive N.E. after 3:30 p.m.

Police and EMS said a 35-year-old man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, and an eight-year-old boy was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in non-life-threatening and serious but stable condition.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene.

The road will be closed as they investigate.

