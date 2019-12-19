Menu

Canada

Guelph’s public waste drop-off fees to increase in 2020

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 19, 2019 3:55 pm
Waste drop-off fees in Guelph are on their way up in 2020. .
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Public waste drop-off fees and the costs for new waste bins in Guelph are on their way up in the new year.

In a post on its website, the city said the changes are being driven by the increasing costs of waste disposal and recycling services.

READ MORE: Guelph property taxes increasing by 3.91 per cent in 2020

All of the drop-off fees at the city’s facility on Dunlop Drive are going up by $6 per metric tonne. For example, mixed waste is going from $80 per metric tonne to $86 with a $10 minimum fee.

A new fee for asphalt shingles with mixed waste has been added and costs $140 per metric tonne.

The cost to purchase curbside waste carts is also going up by $1 to $3 depending on the size of the bin. Replacement of damaged carts is free if a warranty was issued.

Fees for a large-item curbside pickup are not changing.

The city is also reminding residents that there is no cost to drop off recyclables. The same goes for residential household hazardous waste, but daily limits apply to some items.

READ MORE: Guelph’s 2020 capital budget approved without special tax levy

It’s being recommended that residents wait until they have a few bags or a full load of waste before dropping waste off to save money on gas and fees.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

