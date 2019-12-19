Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP lay 228 charges in alleged illegal gambling ring tied to organized crime

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2019 1:24 pm
Updated December 19, 2019 1:25 pm
File photo of OPP cruiser.
File photo of OPP cruiser. File / AM980 London

Provincial police say they’ve arrested 28 people and laid 228 charges related to an alleged illegal gambling ring with ties to the Hells Angels biker gang.

The force says the charges come after a nearly two-year investigation involving 18 additional police forces and other partner agencies throughout Ontario.

READ MORE: OPP arrest 20 from Quebec, lay 350 charges in Ontario luxury car theft ring

Police say the probe, dubbed Project Hobart, began in January 2018 as a result of a spike in violent crimes in Ontario and Quebec.

They say the operation, run by known or prospective gang members, operated five illegal gaming sites that brought in $13 million from January to July of this year alone.

READ MORE: Ontario announces funding to support Peterborough-area RIDE programs

They allege the ring was also tied to a recent homicide west of Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

In March, police say a known member of the criminal operation was gunned down outside a gym in Mississauga,Ont.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceQuebecMississaugaHells AngelsHells Angels biker gangillegal gambling ringProject Hobart
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.