Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Fenelon Falls woman wins $1-million Lotto 6-49 prize

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 12:32 pm
Renate Hauswirth of Fenelon Falls won $1 million in the Dec. 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Renate Hauswirth of Fenelon Falls won $1 million in the Dec. 14 Lotto 6/49 draw. OLG

A Fenelon Falls woman will celebrate the holidays in style after winning $1 million in the OLG’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

According to the OLG, Renate Hauswirth claimed the guaranteed $1-million prize in the Dec. 14 draw.

READ MORE: Peterborough man wins $250,000 on scratch ticket: OLG

Her winning ticket was purchased at Fenelon Discount on Colborne St. in Fenelon Falls in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Hauswirth said she was shocked by the win.

“I’ve been playing for over 30 years,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I had to check my ticket a couple of times to believe it.”

The 76-year-old retiree plans to use her winnings to travel across Canada and to Portugal.

“This is unbelievable,” she said. “Dreams do come true!”

Story continues below advertisement
Focus Montreal: Experts warn to avoid giving gambling gifts this holiday season
Focus Montreal: Experts warn to avoid giving gambling gifts this holiday season
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kawartha LakesLottery WinnerLotto 6-49Fenelon Falls6-49Lottery drawlottery draw winnerRenate Hauswirth
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.