Fenelon Falls woman wins $1-million Lotto 6-49 prize

A Fenelon Falls woman will celebrate the holidays in style after winning $1 million in the OLG’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

According to the OLG, Renate Hauswirth claimed the guaranteed $1-million prize in the Dec. 14 draw.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Fenelon Discount on Colborne St. in Fenelon Falls in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Hauswirth said she was shocked by the win.

“I’ve been playing for over 30 years,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I had to check my ticket a couple of times to believe it.”

The 76-year-old retiree plans to use her winnings to travel across Canada and to Portugal.

“This is unbelievable,” she said. “Dreams do come true!”

