Emergency department services resume at Lindsay hospital following flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency department services at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay resumed on Thursday morning after a major flooding issue forced patients to be redirected elsewhere on Wednesday evening.

According to the hospital, water began spraying drown from the ceilings of the emergency department at around 6:20 p.m. The 37 patients who were in the emergency department at the time were evacuated to the main lobby and other care areas, the hospital says.

READ MORE: Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay appoints new president and CEO

The Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service responded to help contain and minimize the flooding, according to the hospital.

Many first responders were already on site and jumped in to assist. Clean up has started. We are working on a staged reopening of emergency services.If you require emergency medical attention, please proceed to your nearest alternate hospital. 2/3 — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) December 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Staff at the hospital notified local long-term care homes and community partners following the flooding and stationed two ambulances in case of quick patient transfers.

In a statement on Thursday, the hospital said emergency medical services diverted four patients to Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) on Wednesday night, while one pediatric patient was transferred to PRHC and 21 ambulatory patients walked in and were treated.

The hospital continues to investigate the cause of the flooding, but officials believe an electrical fault caused the pre-heat controls within the building’s air handling units to shut off. That caused cold air to circulate and freeze the heating coils, which split, according to the hospital.

An electrostatic cleaner disinfects areas in the emergency department.

Engineers are assessing the heating system within the emergency department and the CT scan area on Thursday morning, the hospital said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many of our team members came on-site, and those who were at the hospital stayed to assist, and together we worked to reopen our emergency department this morning,” Amanda Carvalho, Ross Memorial’s communications and public affairs officer, said.

“It is comforting to know we have incredible first responders available within our community, and the hospital team sincerely thanks them, our community and neighbouring hospitals for their support.”

5:24 Preventing frozen pipes Preventing frozen pipes