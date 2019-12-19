Menu

Canada

Judge to rule on assault charges against ex-Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2019 8:23 am
Updated December 19, 2019 8:25 am
Boyle trial: Ex-Afghan hostage’s estranged wife testifies
WATCH: (March 2019) Ex-Afghan hostage's estranged wife takes the stand

A judge is slated to rule today whether former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle is guilty of assaulting his wife Caitlan Coleman.

Boyle, 36, has pleaded not guilty to offences against Coleman including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement in the period from October to December 2017.

READ MORE: Joshua Boyle denies accusations, says he tried to build wife’s self-esteem during testimony

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in Ottawa after Boyle and Coleman returned to Canada following five years as prisoners of Taliban-linked extremists.

The couple was seized in 2012 in Afghanistan during an ill-fated backpacking trip through Asia.

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle in court on 15 criminal charges
Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle in court on 15 criminal charges

In urging Ontario Court Judge Peter Doody to find Boyle guilty, prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham said during closing arguments that Boyle used a calculated mixture of kindness and cruelty to ensnare Coleman in an emotional web.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who represented Boyle, said reasonable doubt about his client’s guilt amounted to a defence against all of the criminal charges.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
