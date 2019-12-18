Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police investigating homicide in city’s midtown

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 12:36 pm
Updated December 18, 2019 1:01 pm
Kingston police have cordoned off a home on Hillendale Avenue following a homicide in the area.
Kingston police have cordoned off a home on Hillendale Avenue following a homicide in the area. Jennifer Basa / Global Kingston

Kingston police are currently investigating a murder in the city’s midtown area.

READ MORE: OPP, Kingston police charge local man with 3 historic murders

According to Const. Ash Gutheinz, police were called to the Hillendale neighbourhood for a serious incident just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Google Maps
Google Maps Google Maps

Det. Sgt. Jay Finn with the Kingston Police major crimes unit has confirmed they are currently investigating a homicide in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

One person is currently in custody and is awaiting charges.

Kingston police would not release any more details at this time.

Gutheinz says there is no threat to public safety.

More information to come….

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonKingston PoliceKingston murdermurder Kingstonhillendale murderhomicide kingston policeKingston police homicidemurder kingston hillendale
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.