Kingston police investigating homicide in city’s midtown

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Kingston police are currently investigating a murder in the city’s midtown area.

According to Const. Ash Gutheinz, police were called to the Hillendale neighbourhood for a serious incident just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Google Maps Google Maps

Det. Sgt. Jay Finn with the Kingston Police major crimes unit has confirmed they are currently investigating a homicide in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

One person is currently in custody and is awaiting charges.

Kingston police would not release any more details at this time.

Gutheinz says there is no threat to public safety.

More information to come….