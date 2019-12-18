Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Mischief charge against reporter who covered Muskrat Falls protest will proceed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2019 11:02 am
The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador is seen on , July 14, 2015.
The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador is seen on , July 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A judge says a criminal mischief charge against a journalist who was covering a protest at the Muskrat Falls work site in Labrador can proceed.

Provincial Court Judge Phyllis Harris dismissed an application to stay the charge against Justin Brake in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Tuesday.

READ MORE: N.L. Tory leader wants missed methylmercury work at Muskrat Falls investigated

Brake’s lawyer, Geoff Budden, had argued the charge should be stayed because it violated his client’s charter rights, but Harris found that argument had not been proven.

Brake entered the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project site in October 2016 to report on an Indigenous-led occupation, and was later charged with civil and criminal contempt of a court-ordered injunction.

Justice Derek Green of the provincial Court of Appeal dismissed the civil charge against Brake this spring, finding he had established himself as a journalist and was not actively participating in the protest.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: As megaproject nears completion, methylmercury concerns at Muskrat Falls linger

The Crown dropped the criminal contempt charge against Brake after Green’s decision but continued with a criminal mischief charge, for which a trial date will be set in January.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeCourt Of AppealMuskrat FallsHappy Valley-Goose Bayreporter chargedcriminal mischiefGeoff BuddenJustice Derek GreenJustin BrakePhyllis Harris
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.