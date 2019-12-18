‘The Voice’: Season 17 winner crowned

Send this page to someone via email

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Tuesday night’s finale of The Voice.

Jake Hoot was crowned the Season 17 winner of The Voice during Tuesday night’s finale.

The 31-year-old country singer handed coach Kelly Clarkson her third win on the singing competition.

“I think I went out of breath. I lost all of my breath when they announced my name,” Hoot told People right after his win.

Hoot was born in Texas but raised in the Dominican Republic after his family relocated there when he was nine.

While he lived in the Dominican Republic, he began singing and playing guitar while also becoming fluent in Spanish.

Hoot beat out the other top four contestants: Team John Legend’s Katie Kadan, Team Gwen Stefani’s Rose Short and Team Blake Shelton’s Ricky Duran.

The Voice Season 17 finale also featured performances by many of the finalists as well as Gary Clark Jr., Adam Lambert, Dua Lipa, the Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson, who sang Memory from Cats.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to celebrate Hoot’s win.

I just need someone to cheer for me as loud and proud as Kelly Clarkson did when Jake Hoot won the voice pic.twitter.com/k20BnkoAoM — Natalie Jo (@NatalieJo9) December 18, 2019

I love that Kelly and Jake win the voice tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/L6BkND9A8v — Alisha Ellison (@AlishaE51871958) December 18, 2019

Yasssssss am in tearss….. so happy for Jake 🙏🙏🙏🙏Congrat#TheVoice — Ally Plow🌈🤦‍♂️ (@AllyPlow) December 18, 2019

Kelly and Jake Awesome and BREATHTAKING!!#TheVoice — Sharla Smith (@Sharshar73) December 17, 2019

The Voice Season 18 returns in spring 2020 with the debut of new coach Nick Jonas.