Entertainment

‘The Voice’: Season 17 winner crowned

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 10:23 am
From left to right, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice.'.
From left to right, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice.'. Trae Patton/NBC

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Tuesday night’s finale of The Voice.

Jake Hoot was crowned the Season 17 winner of The Voice during Tuesday night’s finale.

The 31-year-old country singer handed coach Kelly Clarkson her third win on the singing competition.

Tyler Golden/NBC
Tyler Golden/NBC

READ MORE: John Legend named People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

“I think I went out of breath. I lost all of my breath when they announced my name,” Hoot told People right after his win.

Hoot was born in Texas but raised in the Dominican Republic after his family relocated there when he was nine.

While he lived in the Dominican Republic, he began singing and playing guitar while also becoming fluent in Spanish.

Hoot beat out the other top four contestants: Team John Legend’s Katie Kadan, Team Gwen Stefani’s Rose Short and Team Blake Shelton’s Ricky Duran.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas heading to ‘The Voice’

The Voice Season 17 finale also featured performances by many of the finalists as well as Gary Clark Jr., Adam Lambert, Dua Lipa, the Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson, who sang Memory from Cats.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to celebrate Hoot’s win.

The Voice Season 18 returns in spring 2020 with the debut of new coach Nick Jonas.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
