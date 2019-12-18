Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, December 17, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2019 1:22 am

WINNIPEG – Braden Schneider scored the winner with just 1:49 remaining, as the Brandon Wheat Kings completed a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Winnipeg Ice in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Brandon’s Cole Reinhardt recorded his 22nd goal of the season at 14:51 of the third period to level the score. Marcus Sekundiak and Ben McCartney were the other goal scorers for the Wheat Kings (15-15-3).

Connor McClennon scored twice, while Owen Pederson added a goal for the Ice (19-13-1).

Jiri Patera stood tall for the Wheat Kings — making 32 saves.

Liam Hughes turned aside 19-of-23 shots in defeat.

Winnipeg converted on one of four power-play opportunities, while Brandon went 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

COUGARS 3 GIANTS 0

VANCOUVER — Josh Maser scored twice and Taylor Gauthier made 32 saves to secure his first shutout of the season as Prince George (8-20-4) blanked Vancouver (14-15-2) to secure its second straight win.

ROYALS 5 CHIEFS 4

VICTORIA — Carson Miller scored a pair, including once during a stretch of three-unanswered goals by the Royals in the third period, to help Victoria (17-10-2) eke out a victory over Spokane (18-10-4).

THUNDERBIRDS 4 AMERICANS 3 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Henrik Rybinski scored the winner at 2:39 in overtime, while Connor Roulette had a goal and two assists as Seattle (12-17-3) defeated Tri-City (12-14-4) for its third win in four games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosCalgary HitmenBrandon Wheat KingsMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IceVictoria RoyalsPortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.