Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fire in Calgary’s Central Memorial school theatre forces evacuation

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 17, 2019 5:35 pm
Calgary fire crews respond to reports of smoke at Central Memorial High School on Dec. 17, 2019.
Calgary fire crews respond to reports of smoke at Central Memorial High School on Dec. 17, 2019. Global News

Students at a Calgary high school were forced out of class due to a mid-morning fire scare.

Just after 10 a.m., a teacher discovered curtains in the theatre of Central Memorial High School, in the city’s North Glenmore neighbourhood, were smoking and pulled the fire alarm.

According to a letter sent to parents from the Calgary Board of Education (CBE), the school was evacuated “in an orderly fashion and students and staff were accounted for.”

READ MORE: 3K smoke alarms donated to Calgary Fire Department

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) arrived, finding smoke in both levels of the school. When fire crews entered the theatre, they found stage drapes glowing and smoking.

The crews removed the curtains and extinguished them outside. Firefighters remained at the school until 12:30 p.m., ventilating the building and ensuring the air quality was safe enough for staff and students to return.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: No injuries reported as crews respond to house fire in Calgary’s Kensington area

No injuries were reported during the incident.

CBE said everyone in the school was moved to the neighbouring Career and Technology Centre on 21 Street S.W. until they were let back into the high school. Classes resumed for the afternoon once fire crews left.

CFD noted that the theatre curtains met the fire code, preventing the fire’s spread, and that school fire drills ensured student and staff safety.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary Board Of EducationCentral Memorial High SchoolCentral memorial fireCentral memorial theatreCentral Memorial theatre curtains fireschool theatretheatre curtains fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.