Boil water notice issued for Lakeview system in West Kelowna

A boil water notice has been issued for the Lakeview system in West Kelowna.
The city issued the notice on Tuesday, shortly after 1 p.m., and cited a mechanical failure in the chlorination plant at the Rose Valley reservoir as the reason why.
The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.
“All customers must use boiled water, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables,” the city said in a press release.
The city said if the account number on your utility bill starts with 455, you are in the Lakeview water system. You can also click here to confirm if your property is in the system.
The city added that a safe, alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.
Access to the station will be free during the boil water notice.
If you plan on using the water station, you are asked to bring clean bottles and hoses for filling.
