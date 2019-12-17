Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
low-income seniors

Third dental operatory may be coming to Community Health Centres of Northumberland

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 4:10 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 4:30 pm
A third dental operatory may be coming to the Community Health Centres of Northumberland. .
A third dental operatory may be coming to the Community Health Centres of Northumberland. . AFP/PHILIPPE HUGUEN

The provincial government has approved $244,000 to build a third dental operatory at the Community Health Centres of Northumberland, the executive director of the health centre said Tuesday.

It’s part of the provincial government’s Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program (OSDCP), which is meant to provide free dental care for low-income seniors across the province. The program was announced back in April as part of the 2019 Ontario Budget.

“We know that good dental health reduces the need for more costly medical services,” said Duff Sprague, executive director for Community Health Centres of Northumberland.

“We are excited to be partners in delivering dental care to eligible seniors covered under the new Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program.”

READ MORE: Concerns raised about 4.4 per cent increase in Alberta dental fee guide; patients encouraged to shop around for services

The dental care program will be available in Northumberland-Peterborough South through public health units, including some mobile dental clinics, as well as participating Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Aboriginal Health Access Centres (AHACs). This includes the Port Hope Community Health Centre, Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit and the Peterborough Public Health Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Low-income seniors are eligible to receive the free services under certain conditions:

  • Seniors have to be 65 years of age or older
  • Seniors have to be residents of Ontario
  • Seniors have to meet the income requirements:
    • an annual net income of $19,300 or less for a single senior
    • a combined annual net income of $32,300 or less for a couple
  • Seniors should have no other form of dental benefits, including private insurance or dental coverage under another government program such as Ontario Works, Ontario Disability Support Program or Non-Insured Health Benefits

Eligible seniors can apply to the program online here, or by calling toll-free at 1-833-207-4435. Seniors can also pick up a hard copy of the application form at a local public health unit.

Once the seniors’ application is approved, they can start receiving the free dental-care right away, a spokesperson for Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini said Tuesday.

Moncton dentist releases video to help break the ice with his patients
Moncton dentist releases video to help break the ice with his patients
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HaliburtonDental CarekawarthaNorthumberland-Peterborough SouthDavid Piccinilow-income seniorsfree dental carePine Ridge District Health UnitOntario Seniors Dental Care ProgramOSDCPPort Hope Community Health Centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.