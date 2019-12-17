Menu

Canada

Salvation Army seeks boost in London Christmas Kettle campaign

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2019 2:39 pm
The Salvation Army says its London Christmas Kettle campaign is behind in fundraising.
Global News

The Salvation Army is appealing to the generosity of Londoners as its Christmas Kettle campaign enters the final week.

There are only seven days left in this year’s campaign, but the Salvation Army remains $30,000 shy of the funds it had raised around this time last year.

“$550,000 is what we need to raise by Christmas Eve,” said Salvation Army spokesperson Shannon Wise.

“By end of day, Dec. 16, about $382,000 had come in compared to $413,000 at this point in the campaign last year, so quite a significant difference.”

READ MORE: London’s Salvation Army appeals for Christmas Kettle Campaign volunteers

Wise says the donations will help with the ongoing Christmas hamper program and other initiatives, including the agency’s food bank at 281 Wellington St.

“It also goes to our emergency disaster relief services, which a lot of people are getting to know us for… and also those life-skills development classes, like budgeting class or cooking class.”

Those interested in donating to the campaign can do so at more than 50 kettle locations across London. Money can also be donated online.

