U.K. heiress Tamara Ecclestone has $64M in jewelry stolen in home burglary

Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds ($64 million) worth of jewellery stolen in a burglary at her west London home.

A spokesperson said the 35-year-old heiress had been left “angry and shaken” after the burglars apparently evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street known as “Billionaire Row” and Ecclestone’s own internal security officers.

“I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter,” the spokesperson told the Press Association news agency.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”

Ecclestone lives on Kensington Palace Gardens amongst the residences of the French and Russian ambassadors and close to the Kensington Palace home of Prince William and his wife Kate.

Police said a number of items of jewelry were stolen from a property in West London on Friday night and the suspects had fled the house by the time officers and a dog unit arrived.

The building’s security team reported that it had seen three males inside the property.

Det. Sgt. Matthew Pountney said “a fast-paced investigation” is currently underway while police try to locate the stolen items and the suspects.

No arrests have been made yet, police said.

Ecclestone’s Instagram feed showed her daughter boarding a private plane on Friday.

The family appears to be in Finland for the holidays.

—With files from Reuters