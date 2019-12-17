Menu

U.K. heiress Tamara Ecclestone has $64M in jewelry stolen in home burglary

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 11:50 am
British model and socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses on the red carpet as he arrives to attend the European premiere of the film 'Frozen 2' in London on Nov. 17, 2019. .
British model and socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses on the red carpet as he arrives to attend the European premiere of the film 'Frozen 2' in London on Nov. 17, 2019. . NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds ($64 million) worth of jewellery stolen in a burglary at her west London home.

A spokesperson said the 35-year-old heiress had been left “angry and shaken” after the burglars apparently evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street known as “Billionaire Row” and Ecclestone’s own internal security officers.

“I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter,” the spokesperson told the Press Association news agency.

READ MORE: ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack steps down after assault charge

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”

Ecclestone lives on Kensington Palace Gardens amongst the residences of the French and Russian ambassadors and close to the Kensington Palace home of Prince William and his wife Kate.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a number of items of jewelry were stolen from a property in West London on Friday night and the suspects had fled the house by the time officers and a dog unit arrived.

The building’s security team reported that it had seen three males inside the property.

Det. Sgt. Matthew Pountney said “a fast-paced investigation” is currently underway while police try to locate the stolen items and the suspects.

No arrests have been made yet, police said.

Ecclestone’s Instagram feed showed her daughter boarding a private plane on Friday.

View this post on Instagram

Pretty excited the holidays are here

A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on

The family appears to be in Finland for the holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

We will continue full of love.

A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on

—With files from Reuters

