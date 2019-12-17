Menu

Canada

Finance ministers to push Morneau for health care, stabilization funds at meeting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 6:14 am
Updated December 17, 2019 6:15 am
Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks with the media before a dinner with his provincial counterparts, Monday December 16, 2019 in the Foyer of West block n Ottawa.
Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks with the media before a dinner with his provincial counterparts, Monday December 16, 2019 in the Foyer of West block n Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The country’s finance ministers are meeting in Ottawa today, with more federal help for resource-dependent provinces such as Alberta on the agenda.

All provinces say a federal program that cushions provincial budgets from sudden shocks needs to be more generous.

READ MORE: Morneau’s fiscal update shows Canada’s deficit increased by billions for next 2 years

The fiscal-stabilization program is easier to change than the more complex equalization program, and amendments could be worth billions to provinces whose finances have been hit by low oil prices.

They want the program revised to eliminate a $60-per-person cap on payments and to allow retroactive payments that could be worth billions to Alberta in particular.

Billions added to federal budget deficit
Billions added to federal budget deficit

Unlike equalization payments, fiscal-stabilization money comes straight from federal revenues, which made it easy for provincial premiers to agree earlier this month that expanding the program is a top priority.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau will also face calls for more transfers of federal money for health care.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
