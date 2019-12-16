Initiative comes to Edmonton encouraging diners to bring their own to-go box

Send this page to someone via email

If a new initiative takes hold in Edmonton, get ready to see more diners bringing out their own containers to take their leftovers home at the end of a meal.

Natalie Hanke is encouraging restaurants to support the “BYO-to-go” campaign. Basically, rather than having the restaurant wrap up leftovers in a single-use container, Hanke would like diners to bring a container from their own supply at home to cut down on the amount of single-use containers in the landfill.

“The reason I believe people should bring in a container that has already been produced is because there is enough produced already for every single person to bring one,” she told Global News.

"We don't need to continue eating and throwing away into our land systems."

Hanke started the initiative in British Columbia after learning the City of Vancouver said 50 per cent of the waste in its landfills was single-use food containers.

According to Alberta Health Services, there are currently no regulations focused on diners bringing their own containers when eating out.

“AHS understands and respects the fact that these decisions are made in an effort to reduce single-use containers and their impact on the environment,” a statement from spokesperson Kirsten Goruk said.

AHS added that diners and restaurants should make sure the containers are clean before wrapping up any leftovers and that any leftover food should be transferred to the container at the table to cut down on cross-contamination between the container and other food areas in the kitchen.

If a customer brings in a container for a takeout order, AHS recommends restaurants should have clear, written procedures for staff that would include inspecting the containers to make sure they’re not dirty or damaged, clear instructions on how to fill the containers without having cross-contamination between utensils and the container and filling unknown containers away from any food prep areas.

AHS urged any business owner interested in implementing this type of policy at their restaurant to reach out to the organization for advice and with any questions.

Hanke is hoping entrepreneurs will be inspired to make more attractive containers for people to use to reduce the stigma around “whipping out a Tupperware” in the middle of a restaurant.

“It’s an extension of style, like a backpack or your glasses, where you can really express yourself with it,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to be a Tupperware and an army of dirty hippies coming in.” Tweet This

Hanke has made stickers for restaurants to display, stating they support diners bringing their own boxes. Anyone looking for a sticker to display or looking for more information can email Hanke at nataliebhanke@gmail.com.