Crime

Toronto van attack trial for Alek Minassian to begin March 2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 11:41 am
What insight do we get from Alek Minassian’s police interrogation?
WATCH (September 2019): Crime specialist Catherine McDonald breaks down the newly released video of Alek Minassian’s police interrogation, including the suspect’s motivation behind the deadly Toronto van attack in 2018.

TORONTO – The trial for a man who killed 10 people when he drove a van into crowds of pedestrians on a busy Toronto street will be delayed by three weeks.

The murder trial for Alek Minassian, which was initially scheduled to begin on Feb. 10, will now start on March 2.

READ MORE: Computer issues may delay Toronto van attack murder trial for Alek Minassian

Both the Crown attorney and the defence say they have not obtained Minassian’s psychiatric assessment from a Toronto hospital.

Minassian told police shortly after the attack that it was retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women.

READ MORE: Police interrogation of Toronto van attack suspect ‘textbook,’ experts say

He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23, 2018 van attack.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge who will decide the trial has said the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack, not whether he did it.

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky told court there have also been issues with completing a forensic examination of his client’s electronic devices.

READ MORE: Splashed drink led to end of deadly Toronto van attack, accused told police

The Crown said detectives have been unable to access Minassian’s computer and phone due to encryption.

Bytensky told court Minassian agreed Monday to provide his password to the Crown attorney.

Minassian will next appear in court on Jan. 16.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceToronto Van AttackAlek MinassianYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialAlek Minassian Murder Trial
