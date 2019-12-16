Menu

Politics

Québec Solidaire MNA files police complaint over hateful online messages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 11:23 am
Christine Labrie of Quebec Solidaire, far left, filed the complaint in her Sherbrooke riding.
Christine Labrie of Quebec Solidaire, far left, filed the complaint in her Sherbrooke riding. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A Quebec legislature member says she has filed two police complaints over hateful messages she received.

Québec solidaire member Christine Labrie wrote on Facebook that she filed the complaints in her Sherbrooke riding on Sunday.

Labrie highlighted the issue of online abuse against female politicians last month in the legislature when she read out a series of insulting and threatening messages that she and other women in her caucus had received.

READ MORE: Social media has amplified abuse of female politicians in ‘toxic way’: Hillary Clinton

In her Facebook message, she said the experience of filing the complaint made her feel better but also made her understand why women are reluctant to come forward.

She wrote that the process was time-consuming and also made her question whether her case was serious enough to report.

Story continues below advertisement

However, she said the police treated her with patience and respect, and she left the station with a sense of accomplishment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Quebec politicsQuebec SolidaireViolence Against WomenThreatsSherbrookeWomen in politicsfemale politiciansChristine LabrieHateful Messages
