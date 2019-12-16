Québec Solidaire MNA files police complaint over hateful online messages

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec legislature member says she has filed two police complaints over hateful messages she received.

Québec solidaire member Christine Labrie wrote on Facebook that she filed the complaints in her Sherbrooke riding on Sunday.

Labrie highlighted the issue of online abuse against female politicians last month in the legislature when she read out a series of insulting and threatening messages that she and other women in her caucus had received.

In her Facebook message, she said the experience of filing the complaint made her feel better but also made her understand why women are reluctant to come forward.

She wrote that the process was time-consuming and also made her question whether her case was serious enough to report.

However, she said the police treated her with patience and respect, and she left the station with a sense of accomplishment.