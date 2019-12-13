Menu

Canada

Quebec’s religious symbols ban, free trade deal on agenda as Trudeau, Legault meet in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2019 4:21 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Quebec Premier François Legault before their meeting in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. .
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Quebec Premier François Legault before their meeting in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. . Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault says he asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting today to stay out of the contentious debate over the province’s secularism law.

Legault said the law prohibiting some public-sector employees from wearing religious symbols, known as Bill 21, is supported by a majority of Quebecers and Trudeau should respect their wishes.

Trudeau was not the only federal leader for whom Legault had advice.

READ MORE: Quebec’s top court refuses to suspend province’s secularism law

The premier voiced his support for the new North American free trade deal announced this week and called on Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet to help speed its passage through Parliament.

Blanchet has threatened to vote against implementing the deal over concerns about damage to Quebec’s aluminum industry, but Legault said the agreement contains important gains for the aluminum sector.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau did not speak to reporters after the meeting.

Quebec Court of Appeals rejects bid to stay portions of religious symbols ban
Quebec Court of Appeals rejects bid to stay portions of religious symbols ban
© 2019 The Canadian Press
