Entertainment

Quebec’s Denis Villeneuve named filmmaker of the decade by Hollywood critics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2019 6:27 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 6:33 pm
Villeneuve has had a string of high-profile projects in recent years, including the sci-fi film "Blade Runner 2049,'' which won two Oscars.
Villeneuve has had a string of high-profile projects in recent years, including the sci-fi film "Blade Runner 2049,'' which won two Oscars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Hollywood Critics Association has declared Quebec director Denis Villeneuve the filmmaker of the decade.

The Los Angeles-based group says it will give Villeneuve an award for the distinction at a ceremony on Jan. 9.

Villeneuve has had a string of high-profile projects in recent years, including the sci-fi film noir “Blade Runner 2049,” which won two Oscars — one for Roger Deakins for cinematography and another for visual effects.

READ MORE: Montreal special effects company wins Oscar for Blade Runner 2049

His 2016 Quebec-shot alien invasion drama “Arrival” also got several Oscar nominations, earning one for sound editing.

And his 2010 dark family drama “Incendies” was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film.

Villeneuve’s other revered films include “Prisoners” and “Sicario.”

Denis Villeneuve appointed to Order of Canada
Denis Villeneuve appointed to Order of Canada
© 2019 The Canadian Press
