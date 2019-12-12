Youth hockey, baseball coach charged with sexual assault: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a youth hockey and baseball coach has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said officers were recently approached by a “young victim” regarding ongoing inappropriate text messages which began in the spring of 2018 and ended with a man being arrested on Dec. 3.

Investigators said 55-year-old Eduart Pacheco of Brampton was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and criminal harassment. He appeared in court on Dec. 4.

Officers said Pacheco was a coach for a youth hockey team up until the time of his arrest. He has also served as a youth baseball coach in Brampton.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be additional victims in this case.

Police asked anyone who has come into contact with Pacheco and who believes they were the victim of a crime to contact Peel police’s special victims unit at (905) 453–2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

