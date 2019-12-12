Winnipeg man charged for stabbing at vehicle, threatening driver

Winnipeg police said they needed to use a Taser to subdue a man found swinging a knife at vehicles at a busy south Winnipeg intersection Wednesday night.
Police were called to the intersection of Pembina Highway and McGillivray Boulevard around 9 p.m. after a suspect stabbed at the hood of a passing vehicle and threatened to kill the driver.
Police say the man “confronted officers with a fighting stance” but dropped the knife as police approached. Police used a Taser to take the man into custody after they say he failed to comply with their commands.
Jeremy Brad Barker, 35, has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.
Watch related video: Manitoba’s largest meth bust
COMMENTS