Winnipeg man charged for stabbing at vehicle, threatening driver

Winnipeg police said they needed to use a Taser to subdue a man found swinging a knife at vehicles at a busy south Winnipeg intersection Wednesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Pembina Highway and McGillivray Boulevard around 9 p.m. after a suspect stabbed at the hood of a passing vehicle and threatened to kill the driver.

Police say the man “confronted officers with a fighting stance” but dropped the knife as police approached. Police used a Taser to take the man into custody after they say he failed to comply with their commands.

A 35-year-old man is in custody after a report of a male swinging a knife around an intersection, stabbing the hood of a vehicle and threatening to kill a driver at Pembina Hwy and McGillivray Blvd last night. Media Release: https://t.co/hrgbWGGAwX — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 12, 2019

Jeremy Brad Barker, 35, has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

