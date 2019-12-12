Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged for stabbing at vehicle, threatening driver

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 3:37 pm
A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a vehicle and threatened to kill the driver Wednesday.
A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a vehicle and threatened to kill the driver Wednesday. Joe Scarpelli / Global News

Winnipeg police said they needed to use a Taser to subdue a man found swinging a knife at vehicles at a busy south Winnipeg intersection Wednesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Pembina Highway and McGillivray Boulevard around 9 p.m. after a suspect stabbed at the hood of a passing vehicle and threatened to kill the driver.

READ MORE: ‘Tough on crime’ is not the answer to fixing Winnipeg’s inner-city meth issues: report

Police say the man “confronted officers with a fighting stance” but dropped the knife as police approached. Police used a Taser to take the man into custody after they say he failed to comply with their commands.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Brad Barker, 35, has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Watch related video: Manitoba's largest meth bust 

Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says
Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says

 

