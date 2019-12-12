McMaster’s new president says university’s success is ‘rooted in taking chances’

Send this page to someone via email

After a nine-month international search, McMaster University has found its new president.

David Farrar – the current acting president who joined the university in 2017 as provost and vice-president of academic – has had his appointment approved by the university’s senate and board of governors.

“The Committee unanimously agreed that Dr. Farrar was uniquely positioned to lead McMaster, given the calibre of his research and leadership experience at world-renowned universities, his commitment to build on McMaster’s history of innovation, and his unwavering belief in the faculty, staff, students and alumni who give the university its potential to do even more,” Brad Merkel, chair of the board of governors, said in a statement on Thursday.

Congratulations to our new President, Dr. David Farrar. Dr. Farrar is a steadfast champion of research at McMaster, Canada's most research-intensive university for 3 years in a row. https://t.co/LlfP5kwI8f — McMaster Research (@McMasteResearch) December 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The new president is expected to serve as president and vice-chancellor for a five-year term, effective July 1, 2020.

In a statement, Farrar says “taking chances” will be an important part of the philosophy he’s planning for the public research facility going forward.

“McMaster’s success is rooted in taking chances. Our greatest leaps forward have happened when people came together and imagined something totally new like problem-based learning,” Farrar said.

“Even more importantly they were encouraged to exercise their creativity, take a chance and do something astonishing. That’s pretty remarkable and is exactly where we need to focus our collective expertise and energy.”

He goes on to say a new strategic planning process will begin early in 2020.

Farrar previously spent more than 10 years at the University of British Columbia in a leadership role and also spent time at the University of Toronto, serving in the university’s chemistry department.

0:40 Professor cautions on teaching virtual reality, stresses importance of looking at what works now Professor cautions on teaching virtual reality, stresses importance of looking at what works now