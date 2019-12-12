24-year-old man dies in hospital after being hit by cement truck in November: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say, a 24-year-old man who was hit by a Mack cement truck back in November in the city’s northwest end has died in hospital.

Police said emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West for reports of a collision on Nov. 13 just before 11 a.m.

According to investigators, a 24-year-old man was crossing Keele Street from the west to the east side within a marked crosswalk while a Mack cement truck was travelling eastbound on Lawrence Avenue West.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old man, reportedly turned southbound onto Keele Street, and the victim was hit, police said. The younger man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The victim died in hospital on Wednesday from his injuries.

Police have not released the man’s identity.