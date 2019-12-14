Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of Dec. 14

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

Lots of holiday events on the go this weekend!

1. Christmas at the Dalnavert

The Dalnavert Museum does Christmas like no one else ⁠— they celebrate the season Victorian-style.

That means lots of tradition, song and dance and ghost stories.

Ghosts For The Holidays takes place Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. and features Victorian ghost stories and the chance to take in some really cool old-school holiday pastimes.

A Child’s Victorian Christmas Story takes place Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. and offers kids the chance to gather around the huge Christmas tree in the beautiful parlour and enjoy some winter tales.

More events take place throughout the month and feature Victorian Christmas party games, festive songs and a special re-telling of A Christmas Carol.

Tickets and more information on all the events can be found here.

2. Season of giving back

December is certainly the time of year when many of us think of giving and giving back.

Well, the good news is, we can do both at the same time ⁠— while supporting local businesses and getting our families involved.

Rachel Naud, founder and editor of INBETWEEN magazine, joined Global News Morning with her best advice on how to get our teens in on the fun.

All the products mentioned in the above video make great ideas for gifts you can give your loved ones or as items you can donate to different organizations.

Plus, the companies behind these products also pay it forward.

And right here in Winnipeg, local bakery Sweet Impressions is donating proceeds from its “bake the world a better place” cookies to the Laurel Centre.

More holiday tips can be found here.

3. Happy 150 Manitoba

On Saturday, all Manitobans are invited to the legislature for the kickoff to Illuminate 150, the year-long celebration of our province’s 150th anniversary.

The big party is free, open to all ages and features a ton of cool events.

You can expect fun winter activities, free hot chocolate, performances by X-Games snowmobile athletes, fireworks ⁠and, of course, the illumination of thousands of LED lights — 300,000 lights, to be exact.

Plus, all throughout the year, more programs and events will be happening. Stay up-to-date with those by clicking here.

Happy weekend everyone!