Saskatchewan active toy guide suggests holiday gifts to get kids moving

A free online toy guide is encouraging families to consider gifts that will get kids moving this holiday season.

Saskatchewan In Motion recently put out its annual active toy guide that lists engaging activities, ranging in price, for solo and family play.

“One of the easiest ways to get kids moving more is just send them out to play,” said Kim Herperger, spokesperson for the organization.

“Once we get them up and out, maybe give them something that inspires them, they’re going to play longer and move more.”

According to Saskatchewan In Motion, 15 per cent of kids in the province are active enough to meet national guidelines.

“That’s got a lot to do with screen time, safety concerns and not wanting to let kids out and our busy lives,” Herperger said.

The toy guide is the organization’s most-used online tool, providing ideas for indoor and outdoor play. The activities also focus a child’s physical literacy, helping develop their ability to balance, jump, run and throw.

“(Physical literacy) is not something that just happens naturally, and it’s also not something that’s just for elite athletes. All of us need those skills so we can be active throughout our life,” said Herperger.

Dajarra Bosche owns and manages Zippity Zoom Toys in Regina. She said while there’s no one “popular” toy, more parents are looking for one thing – to get kids away from screens.

“Something that is active and (promotes) brain activity too,” Bosche said.

She noted that giant versions of classic games like Chess and Jenga, which made the active toy guide, are big sellers this time of year.

“I think it’s the nostalgia of the parents remembering it, and trying to make it more fun that the kids participate,” she said, adding children have to move in order to take part in the fun.

The active toy guide also includes free ways to get kids moving more, including building snow mazes and playing with mud.