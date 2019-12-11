2020 SAG TV and movie nominations: The complete list

Send this page to someone via email

Scarlett Johansson received two individual nominations, Parasite scored a best ensemble nod and both The Irishman and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood solidified their Oscar favourite status in nominations announced Wednesday for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards).

The SAG Awards are one of the most closely watched Academy Awards bellwethers because, historically, a best ensemble nomination from the actors is usually a prerequisite for any best-picture contender’s resume.

On Wednesday, the actors guild, as expected, nominated Martin Scorsese‘s Netflix opus and Quentin Tarantino‘s Hollywood fable for best ensemble, along with a pair of individual acting nods: Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time. Each film also added stunt ensemble nominations, giving The Irishman and Once Upon a Time a co-leading four nominations.

But its other choices were less predictable. The SAGs went for Taika Waititi’s Nazi Germany coming-of-age tale Jojo Rabbit, Jay Roach’s Fox News docudrama Bombshell and Bong Joon Ho’s class satire Parasite.

Parasite, a much-praised Korean film, became only the second foreign language film to be nominated for the SAGs’ top award. Only Life Is Beautiful managed to do so before.

Notably missing out on the best ensemble nomination was Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story, which on Monday led the Golden Globe nominations with six nods. It still came away with acting nods for its leads, Adam Driver and Johansson and Laura Dern for best supporting actress. Johansson was nominated in that category as well for her performance in Jojo Rabbit.

Recently, a SAG ensemble nomination hasn’t been quite as vital for a best-picture winner at the Oscars. The last two winners, Green Book and The Shape of Water, managed the feat without a nod for the screen actors’ top award. But before that, it had been two decades before the SAG Awards didn’t help predict the eventual best-picture winner.

The SAG Awards will be presented Jan. 19 and broadcast live on TNT and TBS.

Take a look at the complete list of 2020 SAG Awards nominations below.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time . . . In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

