2020 SAG TV and movie nominations: The complete list

Scarlett Johansson received two individual nominations, Parasite scored a best ensemble nod and both The Irishman and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood solidified their Oscar favourite status in nominations announced Wednesday for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards).
The SAG Awards are one of the most closely watched Academy Awards bellwethers because, historically, a best ensemble nomination from the actors is usually a prerequisite for any best-picture contender’s resume.
On Wednesday, the actors guild, as expected, nominated Martin Scorsese‘s Netflix opus and Quentin Tarantino‘s Hollywood fable for best ensemble, along with a pair of individual acting nods: Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time. Each film also added stunt ensemble nominations, giving The Irishman and Once Upon a Time a co-leading four nominations.
But its other choices were less predictable. The SAGs went for Taika Waititi’s Nazi Germany coming-of-age tale Jojo Rabbit, Jay Roach’s Fox News docudrama Bombshell and Bong Joon Ho’s class satire Parasite.
Parasite, a much-praised Korean film, became only the second foreign language film to be nominated for the SAGs’ top award. Only Life Is Beautiful managed to do so before.
Notably missing out on the best ensemble nomination was Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story, which on Monday led the Golden Globe nominations with six nods. It still came away with acting nods for its leads, Adam Driver and Johansson and Laura Dern for best supporting actress. Johansson was nominated in that category as well for her performance in Jojo Rabbit.
Recently, a SAG ensemble nomination hasn’t been quite as vital for a best-picture winner at the Oscars. The last two winners, Green Book and The Shape of Water, managed the feat without a nod for the screen actors’ top award. But before that, it had been two decades before the SAG Awards didn’t help predict the eventual best-picture winner.
The SAG Awards will be presented Jan. 19 and broadcast live on TNT and TBS.
Take a look at the complete list of 2020 SAG Awards nominations below.
Film
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time . . . In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
