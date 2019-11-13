Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Robert De Niro to receive Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2019 9:39 am
Updated November 13, 2019 9:50 am
'The Irishman,' Robert De Niro, 2019.
'The Irishman,' Robert De Niro, 2019. Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Robert De Niro will receive the Screen Actors Guild’s life achievement award.

The guild announced that De Niro will be the 56th recipient of its highest honour at its SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020.

SAG cited De Niro’s extraordinary accomplishments in film and television, including two Academy Awards, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and numerous other honours. It also noted his co-founding and championing of New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek chokes up after ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant shares supportive message

De Niro’s latest film is The Irishman, which is playing in theaters in limited release before arriving on Netflix at the end of the month.

Story continues below advertisement
‘The Irishman’ trailer
‘The Irishman’ trailer

The actor says in a statement that he’s honored to receive the award from a union that he’s been a part of for more than 50 years.

© 2019 The Associated Press
Robert De NiroSAG AwardsMartin ScorseseThe IrishmanScreen Actors GuildLife Achievement AwardRobert De Niro 2019Robert De Niro awardsRobert De Niro Life Achievement AwardRobert De Niro SAG Award
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.