Canada

London police seek help in locating missing elderly man

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 5:42 am
.
. London Police Service

London police are reaching out for assistance in locating Robert Livingstone, 76.

Livingstone was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road, police say.

He is described as a white, standing 6′ and weighing 190 lbs. Police say he has brown and grey short hair, but were unable to provide a description for his clothing.

Livingstone may be operating a 2011 Red Chevrolet Suburban with the Ontario license plate 159-WNS.

Police are concerned for Livingstone’s welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

