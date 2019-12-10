Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta First Nation reeling after 5 found dead in house fire: ‘The grief is heavy’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2019 6:07 pm
Updated December 10, 2019 6:11 pm
2 adults, 3 children found dead after house fire in Rochford Bridge
Dec. 6: A small Alberta community is reeling after word five people - including three children - were found dead after a house fire in Rochfort Bridge. Chris Chacon reports from the community.

The chief of the Alexis Nakoda Sioux Nation in Alberta says many people are grieving the death of a couple and their three young grandchildren, whose bodies were found after a house fire.

The adults have been identified by family as Marvin and Janet Gibbs, who had been married for seven years.

READ MORE: 5 people found dead after house fire northwest of Edmonton

Chief Tony Alexis, who is a nephew of Janet Gibbs, says the community has been helping family members through their sadness.

Emergency crews were called Thursday to the fire in the hamlet of Rochfort Bridge, which is near the First Nation, about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The bodies were found after an extensive search.

RCMP say fatal Rochford fire not considered criminal
RCMP say fatal Rochford fire not considered criminal

Police say there’s no update on the investigation at this time, as they are waiting for results from the fire department and the coroner’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexis said people will want to know what happened, but right now everyone is focused on helping.

“The grief is heavy right now and so we are doing what we can to support all of the families,” he said.

Tweet This

He didn’t want to talk about the Gibbs family, but thanked those who have offered support.

“Right now, all the families need our prayers and … thoughts,” said the chief. “We are all trying to get to the point where the services are organized.

“There are going to be some tough days coming.”

Counselling and support is available for anyone who needs help, he said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Fatal FireAlberta house fireRochfort BridgeAlexis Nakoda Sioux NationFatal alberta house fireMarvin and Janet Gibbs
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.